How To Stream Justin Bieber's 'Live From Paris' Concert Special

Justin Bieber brought Justice to Paris and Beliebers can relive the new performance via YouTube.

The virtual 15-minute concert, which included five performances, four of which were live debuts, saw the pop superstar perform at the Hôtel De Crillon with an accompanying band. Directed by David Ctiborsky, the set saw the Biebs sing with the Eiffel Tower in the background, as well as in the halls of the hotel. The setlist included "Hold On," "Somebody," "Unstable," "Off My Face" and "2 Much."

It was followed by an afterparty livestream, where Bieber spoke about how the Parisian set had been on his to-do list for quite some time. As for how the idea was conceptualized, the singer teamed up with show director Nick Demoura, who helped him bring his vision to life. Two days before the booking, Justin and company were informed of the concert and moved forward with the logistics.

"For me, Paris has been one of my favorite places," he said during the sit-down chat with Demoura. "We haven't had the chance to travel. My wife was going over to Paris for some sort of gig. I think she was doing a magazine. I always wanted to throw something together that was overlooking the Eiffel Tower. We did one performance, which was on the Eiffel Tower, which was sick, but I had a vision of this performance overlooking the Eiffel Tower."

Justice dropped in mid-March, which was followed by the deluxe edition of the LP dubbed Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe). The set featured a string of new collaborations, including "Know No Better" featuring DaBaby, "There She Go" featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "I Can’t Be Myself" with Jaden Smith, "Wish You Would" featuring Quavo, "Name" featuring Tori Kelly, as well as a solo offering called "Lifetime." He later followed the guest-heavy collection with a surprise six-song gospel EP called Freedom, which was released on Easter.