Texans Surprised After ERCOT Asks State To Conserve Energy On Spring Day

The organization that runs the Texas power grid raised eyebrows on Tuesday when it asked residents to conserve energy.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said around 4:30 p.m. CT that "ERCOT may enter emergency conditions" due to "a combination of high gen outages typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand caused by a stalled cold front over Texas."

No blackouts happened, and the appeal to conserve energy ended around 8:40 p.m.

With temperatures between 50 and 80 degrees for much of the state on Tuesday, Texans were wondering why were there problems with the energy grid and if they'd have to to prepare for days-long blackouts like in February.