A New Species Was Discovered In Miami, And This Time It's A Spider

By Zuri Anderson

April 15, 2021

A brand new spider species was discovered in a forest near Zoo Miami, according to NBC 6.

Zoo officials announced Wednesday that the The Pine Rockland Trapdoor Spider (Ummidia richmond) was first found back in 2012. A zookeeper was checking reptile research traps until they cam across the creatures, they added.

Dr. Rebecca Godwin of Piedmont College was in the process of looking at this species at the time. Two years later, she confirmed the spider, which is related to tarantulas, was a previously undescribed species.

"The fact that a new species like this could be found in a fragment of endangered forest in the middle of the city underscores the importance of preserving these ecosystems before we lose not only what we know, but also what is still to be discovered," Frank Ridgley said, Zoo Miami's Conservation & Veterinary Services Manager. "Venoms of related species have been found to contain compounds with potential use as pain medications and cancer treatments."

Officials believe the spider may be threatened. Only about 1.5% of pine rocklands outside Everglades National Park are left in Miami-Dade County, NBC 6 noted. Zoo Miami staff reportedly found a handful of males but have yet to find a female.

Reporters said this species can live for decades in the same burrow and even their entire life. They're known to be some of the longest-lived species.

In more news about native wildlife, Florida wildlife officials measured one of the largest smalltooth sawfish ever in the Keys.

Photo: Getty Images

