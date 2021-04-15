A New Species Was Discovered In Miami, And This Time It's A Spider

A brand new spider species was discovered in a forest near Zoo Miami, according to NBC 6.

Zoo officials announced Wednesday that the The Pine Rockland Trapdoor Spider (Ummidia richmond) was first found back in 2012. A zookeeper was checking reptile research traps until they cam across the creatures, they added.

Dr. Rebecca Godwin of Piedmont College was in the process of looking at this species at the time. Two years later, she confirmed the spider, which is related to tarantulas, was a previously undescribed species.

"The fact that a new species like this could be found in a fragment of endangered forest in the middle of the city underscores the importance of preserving these ecosystems before we lose not only what we know, but also what is still to be discovered," Frank Ridgley said, Zoo Miami's Conservation & Veterinary Services Manager. "Venoms of related species have been found to contain compounds with potential use as pain medications and cancer treatments."