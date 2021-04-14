New Neighbors: Clawed Frogs Identified As Invasive Species In Florida

Attention, Floridians: another invasive species has been identified in the state, and this time it's a frog.

Naples Daily News said the tropical clawed frog was reported in the Tampa area. Also known as the western clawed frogs, these frogs are typically found in West Africa. They were first discovered in 2014 on a resident's property, but researchers initially believed them to be African clawed frogs, another nonnative species.

“The Tropical clawed frog invasion represents yet another disturbance to Florida’s aquatic ecosystems, particularly those in southern Florida, which are already vulnerable due to habitat destruction, pollution, invasive species and disease,” Christina Romagosa said, a University of Florida research associate professor of wildlife ecology and conservation.