Arcade Fire Release 45-Minute Song Called 'Memories Of The Age Of Anxiety'

"Memories Of The Age Of Anxiety" is Arcade Fire's first new music this year and follows "Generation A" — a song the band live-debuted on Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020 special back in November.

After frontman Win Butler confirmed the band was working on a new album last year, his brother Will Butler admitted it wasn't going well because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Arcade Fire was recording. Well, we were recording… But now our drummer is in Australia, two of us are in Canada, and the rest are in America,” he said in an interview. “Australia [is] having a crazy outbreak, the border to Canada is sealed right now… like, Jesus Christ. It takes more logistics to get together. It always took a certain amount of logistics, but right now it’s insurmountable.”

“None of us quite have the file management skills for it to be creative at the moment,” he added.

