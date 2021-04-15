See How Popular Arizona Was For Movers Last Year

Arizona was one of the most popular states for movers last year.

According to a Pollfish survey conducted by Move.org, the state ranked as the seventh most popular state among movers in 2020.

Move.org surveyed 700 Americans that moved homes last year, and 14% of them said that they moved to another state.

43% of the surveyed movers said that the cost of living was a big factor in determining where they would move.

A recent study by SeniorList found that Arizona has the second most affordable cost of living, which likely contributed greatly to the amount of movers that came into the state last year.

According to AZ Big Media, many cities saw population increases last year. Here are the cities that gained residents:

Buckeye's population increased by 56.6%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Wickenburg's population increased by 24%.

Litchfield Park's population increased by 31.7%.

Surprise's population increased by 20.6%.

The state's overall population increased by 13.9% last year.

Some residents are citing the exodus from California as a reason for the population increase.

"There has been an increase in people moving to Arizona and I think they are all coming from California," said Surprise resident Jesika Ross. "Arizona is slowly moving up to becoming the number one state [that] everyone is moving to."

