See If You Live In One Of Arizona's Top 10 Safest Cities Of 2021

Safety is always a concern when people are choosing a city to live in.

Overall, cities all across Arizona are becoming increasingly safer. The state saw a steady drop in statewide crime rates this year. Both violent and property crime rates dropped in Arizona.

Crime rates are still fairly high across the state, however. Arizona has the third-highest crime rates regionally, behind New Mexico and Colorado. It has the tenth-highest violent crime rate and the fourth-highest property crime rate among all 50 states.

So what is the safest city in Arizona?

SafeWise released a study that listed the top ten safest cities in the state for 2021, and Florence came out on top.

According to the study, the city only has a violent crime rate of 1.7 incidents per 1,000 people and a property crime rate of 2.8 incidents per 1,000 people.

According to the study, here are the top 10 safest cities in Arizona:

Florence Oro Valley Gilbert San Luis Sahaurita Surprise Somerton Lake Havasu City Maricopa Prescott Valley

To determine the list, SafeWise used FBI crime rates to see which cities had the lowest property and violent crime rates.

To see the full study, click here.

Photo: Getty Images