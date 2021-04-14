Feedback

See If You Live In One Of Arizona's Top 10 Safest Cities Of 2021

By Ginny Reese

April 14, 2021

US-MEXICO-BORDER-IMMIGRATION-ENVIRONMENT

Safety is always a concern when people are choosing a city to live in.

Overall, cities all across Arizona are becoming increasingly safer. The state saw a steady drop in statewide crime rates this year. Both violent and property crime rates dropped in Arizona.

Crime rates are still fairly high across the state, however. Arizona has the third-highest crime rates regionally, behind New Mexico and Colorado. It has the tenth-highest violent crime rate and the fourth-highest property crime rate among all 50 states.

So what is the safest city in Arizona?

SafeWise released a study that listed the top ten safest cities in the state for 2021, and Florence came out on top.

According to the study, the city only has a violent crime rate of 1.7 incidents per 1,000 people and a property crime rate of 2.8 incidents per 1,000 people.

According to the study, here are the top 10 safest cities in Arizona:

  1. Florence
  2. Oro Valley
  3. Gilbert
  4. San Luis
  5. Sahaurita
  6. Surprise
  7. Somerton
  8. Lake Havasu City
  9. Maricopa
  10. Prescott Valley

To determine the list, SafeWise used FBI crime rates to see which cities had the lowest property and violent crime rates.

To see the full study, click here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About See If You Live In One Of Arizona's Top 10 Safest Cities Of 2021

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.