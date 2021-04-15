Feedback

Booger Removed From Truck's Undercarriage By Texas Emergency Responders

By Anna Gallegos

April 15, 2021

Booger was in a sticky situation in Lufkin, Texas, over the weekend.

The Lufkin Police Department and Fire Department were called out to a residential home on Sunday, April 11, because Booger managed to get stuck under his owner's truck. Luckily for everyone involved, Booger is a two-year-old German shepherd and not snot.

The pup crawled into the truck's undercarriage because he was frightened by overnight storms. Booger's owner Roger Grimes realized something was wrong when he saw a tail sticking out from under his pickup the next morning.

Unable to free Booger himself, Grimes had to call in professional help.

“I hated calling, but I didn’t know anyone else who could help,” Grimes said. “I just want the say thanks to the fire department, police department and animal control. They really pulled me out of a bind.”

Police offers and firefighters worked with animal control officers to free the scared canine.

Booger had to be sedated and muzzled because he was growling and trying to bite his rescuers because he was so frightened.

Because of Booger's size, the rescue team had to remove the truck's sway bar and driveshaft to have enough room to wiggle the dog free. Firefighters also replaced the truck's parts once they were able to remove Booger.

This is far the first time emergency personnel have been called to save animals in weird situations. Recently, the Austin Fire Department had to remove a squirrel with its head stuck in a tree.

Photo: Lufkin Police Department

