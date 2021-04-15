Everything You Need To Know About Phoenix Rising FC Games This Season

The Phoenix Rising Football Club will be opening their season against the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club on April 30th at 7 p.m. with a reduced capacity of 50%, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reported ABC 15.

The matchup will take place at the football club's new home, Gila River's Wild Horse Pass.

Because of the capacity restrictions, the first game is "nearly sold out."

Phoenix Rising General Manager, Bobby Dulle, said in a statement:

"The safety of our fans, players, and staff is our first priority. We felt limiting our capacity and maintaining the safety measures put into place last season allows us to keep our community safe as we move forward with out return to play."

There are additional safety measures in place for fans amid the pandemic. Here are safety measures the fans need to know:

All fans are required to wear a mask unless eating or drinking

The arena will be a ticketless and cashless venue. Tickets can be accessed via the "Rising Mobile" app.

Concessions and the team store will only accept debit or credit cards. There will be a "reverse ATM" where people can exchange cash for a pre-paid gift card.

New this season, a clear bag policy will be in effect.

The team announced last December that it would be moving to Gila River's Wild Horse Pass, where it would be able to accommodate more fans, add VIP suites, and more training fields.

There will be an outdoor patio section for seating on the east sideline along with a double-sided video scoreboard, a bigger team merchandise store, and a new press box.

