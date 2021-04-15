These Are The Top 10 Safest Cities In Oklahoma

How safe do you feel in your town?

Home security review site Safewise.com found that Oklahomans are less worried about safety even though the state has higher-than-average statewide crime rates.

Oklahoma has the 14th highest violent crime rate and the 16th highest property crime rate in the nation. However, crime rates are lower in Oklahoma than neighboring Texas.

The good news is the crime rates are dropping in 2021. Violent crime rates went from 4.7 incidents per 1,000 people to 4.3, and property crime rates went from 28.8 incidents per 1,000 people to 28.5 incidents.

Murder is the least common violent crime in Oklahoma, where it makes up 2% of all violent crime. Burglaries accounted for 24% of all property crime in the Sooner State.

The safest city, Elgin, reported no violent rimes and only seven property crimes in 2020.

Here's the full list of top 10 safest cities:

Elgin Lone Grove Blanchard Piedmont Antlers Verdigris Hinton Pocola Union City Alva

Safewise generated the list based on FBI crime data. All of the cities in the top 10 have under 10,000 residents. The safest city with more 100,000 people is Broken Arrow, which was #33.

See the complete list here.

Photo: Getty Images