VIDEO: Woman Finds Creepy Briefcase, 'Murder Weapons' Hidden Under Floor

When you move into a new home, you never know what you might find. The previous owners might have forgotten about a lamp or a box of books in the attic, perhaps there is a hidden stash of money in the walls, or maybe there is something a little more sinister lurking in a secret compartment somewhere. That's just what one new homeowner discovered, and she shared her creepy find on TikTok.

According to the woman, some wood paneling under her oven fell and created a hole. In the gap, she was able to see that there were items stored down there. Reaching in, she pulled out an old, metal briefcase. She opened it and inside there was a metal bar. That wasn't all that was in the hole though, she could see a knife, a sharp, two-pronged fork and more.

She posted her video with the caption, "I'll just be googling unsolved murders in my local area now."