University Of Arizona Set To Hire Tommy Lloyd As New Men's Head Coach

The University of Arizona is set to hire Tommy Lloyd as the new men's basketball head coach, reported AZ Family.

The news of the hire comes just one week after the school fired Sean Miller, who had worked with the team for 12 seasons.

Lloyd has been an assistant coach at Gonzaga for 20 seasons and has been instrumental in the team's many successes.

Dave Heeke said in a statement about Lloyd:

"We are thrilled that Tommy and his family are joining the Wildcat Family and re-establishing our men’s basketball program among the elite in the nation. After speaking with a tremendous pool of candidates, and with so many in and out of the college basketball world, it became clear that Tommy has the passion, the experience, the knowledge, the coaching and recruiting acumen and the drive to lead us to championships. He has been a big part of the incredible rise and success of Gonzaga Basketball and is well-respected for his partnership with that program’s head coach, Mark Few."

Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman let the cat out of the bag about the hire on Wednesday via Twitter. He wrote:

"BREAKING: Arizona is set to hire Gonzaga Coach-In-Waiting Tommy Lloyd, sources told @stadium.

HUGE upside. Terrific recruiter, has had major coaching responsibilities with Mark Few, and helped build the Zags program into what it is.