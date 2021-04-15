Feedback

Utah Woman Purposely Set Fire To RV With Boyfriend Still Inside

By Ginny Reese

April 16, 2021

Engulfed

A woman from Weber County, Utah is being accused of setting fire to her boyfriend's RV following an argument, reported 2KUTV. She is facing first-degree felony charges of aggravated arson.

According to witnesses, the woman is quite accustomed to setting fires.

A police statement said:

"It has been reported that Rosa has started several fires at the residence within the last few months."

The RV was parked half-way inside of a garage in a West Haven home near 1800 W. 2100 South.

On Wednesday, around noon, a witness in the home heard the woman, identified as 39-year-old Rosa Mendez arguing with her boyfriend, the witness' brother.

After listening to the couple fight for a while, the witness said that he looked out of his window and say Mendez walk away from the RV while yelling, "Just burn in the fire!"

The witness then heard his brother yell, "Get out! Roda lit the trailer on fire!"

The witness, along with another who usually lives in the garage that the RV was parked in, made it out of the home safely.

Police said in a statement:

"During other interviews with family member on scene, fire marshals learned that there has been several other incidents where Rosa has started fires in the home but they are always able to put them out. Rosa was located on foot after the fire was extinguished but refused to talk to anyone."

Photo: Getty Images

