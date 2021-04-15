Feedback

VIDEO: Person Rescued After Fall At Tempe High Rise Construction Site

By Ginny Reese

April 15, 2021

CHINA-ECONOMY

An Arizona construction crew member working on a Tempe high-rise was injured after falling an entire floor early on Wednesday morning, reported AZ Family.

The incident happened at about 8 a.m. at the construction site located near Scottsdale/ Rural Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department said that the person fell from the eighth floor all the way down to the seventh floor.

Assistant Chief Andrea Glass told AZ Family that the person's injuries did not seem life threatening. However, because of the fall, a technical crew was deployed to rescue the person and get them to a spot in which their condition could be safely evaluated.

ABC 15 reported that the worker is being treated at a nearby hospital.

See video of the technical rescue below:

According to ABC 15, the person was alert when rescue crews got to him, and they had to "package up" the patient to get them to safety.

There was no information about the fall immediately available.

Photo: Getty Images

