Here's How You Can Actually Live In Mister Rogers' Neighborhood

Homebuyers looking in the Pittsburgh area can actually live in Mister Rogers' neighborhood. No, seriously.

Nexstar TV reports the home once owned by late television legend and Western Pennsylvania native Fred Rogers is being listed through Coldwell Banker.

The 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home is located in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Pittsburgh's East End and is priced at $850,000.

Listing agent Linda Corcoran said the house has gotten "multiple offers" more so for its desirable location and a hot market than its historical ties to the children's television icon.

Corcoran said one offer on the 5381 Northumberland Street home has been accepted, but the deal is pending contingencies that need to be met before being finalized.