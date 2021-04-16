Look Out For These Hairy Caterpillars In Florida, Officials Say

Keep an eye out for some strange-looking, hairy caterpillars if you live in Florida, WKMG reported.

Orgyia leucostigma, or the white-marked tussock moth caterpillar, are actually common in the Sunshine State, according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH). The issue comes in when they leave behind a stinging rash, as Seminole County Public Schools warned about this week.

State health officials noted that the touching the caterpillar's hairs or cocoon can cause an allergic reaction, leading to an itchy rash. These rash outbreaks have happened at schools, daycare facilities and playgrounds, DOH added.