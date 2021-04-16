Look Out For These Hairy Caterpillars In Florida, Officials Say
By Zuri Anderson
April 16, 2021
Keep an eye out for some strange-looking, hairy caterpillars if you live in Florida, WKMG reported.
Orgyia leucostigma, or the white-marked tussock moth caterpillar, are actually common in the Sunshine State, according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH). The issue comes in when they leave behind a stinging rash, as Seminole County Public Schools warned about this week.
State health officials noted that the touching the caterpillar's hairs or cocoon can cause an allergic reaction, leading to an itchy rash. These rash outbreaks have happened at schools, daycare facilities and playgrounds, DOH added.
- The agency also provided some tips for parents if a child comes into contact with these creatures:
- Remove the bug from the skin without using bare hands
- Place any kind of tape on the exposed area
- Pull up the tape to remove any hairs or spines
- Repeat this series of steps with fresh pieces of tapes as often as needed
- Wash the area gently with soap and water
- Apply an ice pack to reduce stinging and apply a paste of baking soda and water to reduce itchiness
- If a rash does not go away, DOH said it is best to call a healthcare provider
The FL Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) wants to make parents aware of these particular hairy caterpillars out this time of year that can potentially cause a stinging rash! pic.twitter.com/frMD5zCvVt— SCPS Info (@SCPSInfo) April 14, 2021
For questions about caterpillar-related rashes, you can contact the DOH at 407-665-3243.
Photo: Getty Images