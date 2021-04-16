Luke Bryan Reveals The NSFW Secret To His 14-Year Marriage

Luke Bryan put his playful side on display when he teamed up with theSkimm's program "Texting With" and joked about his 14-year marriage to wife Caroline.

In the video segment, Bryan, 44, kicked things off by taking a playful jab at Blake Shelton when asked about his favorite account to follow on social media. "I don't want to say Blake because I don't want to give him any notoriety. Definitely not Blake. For the most part, not Blake," he said during the two-minute clip.

As for the secret to his long-running marriage, Shelton revealed that the background to his phone is a shot of him and his wife. "Communicate, make-up sex," he replied while raising his eyebrows.

Bryan also revealed that he has met his fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry's new daughter with Orlando Bloom. "I have FaceTimed on set with Katy's precious daughter, Daisy Dove," he admitted. "I haven't got to do, like, baby fat, kissing the cheeks stuff yet."

Earlier this week, Bryan revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight's first live @AmericanIdol show," he told his 9.4 million followers on Twitter. "I tested positive for COVID but I'm doing well and look forward to being back at it soon." News of his diagnosis was followed by an announcement that Bryan has backed out of his scheduled performance at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday.