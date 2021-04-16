Feedback

North Carolina Man Gets 'Goosebumps' After $1 Million Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

April 16, 2021

A man in Charlotte is in shock after hitting it big in the North Carolina Lottery. Shane Hypio recently scored an unbelievable prize of $1 million with his 50X the Cash ticket, WSOC reports.

Lottery officials said Hypio purchased his $10 scratch-off ticket from the Quick Trip on Monroe Road in Matthews. Not able to wait until he got home, he decided to scratch off his ticket while sitting in his car outside the store. When he did, he couldn't believe his luck.

"I got to the third number, 23, and when I saw that '1' I said, 'No way,'" Hypio said. "Then I saw that 'MIL' and I had to take like five minutes to myself."

After taking a moment to collect himself, the reality of the situation began to kick in.

"I started getting goosebumps," he said. "I couldn't drive for about 15 minutes after that."

Hypio claimed his large prize Wednesday (April 14) at the state lottery headquarters. He had two choices when it came to taking home the cash. He could have chosen the full $1 million to be payed out over 20 years as an annuity, receiving $50,000 a year, or he could accept a lump sum payment of $600,000. He chose the latter, and in total claimed $424,503 after taxes.

"Reality is setting in now," he said. "I feel so blessed."

Photo: Getty Images

