Oregon City Woman Rescued While Adrift In Boat She Stole, Sheriff Says

A rescue attempt took a turn and may be a possible theft case for Oregon deputies, according to KATU.

The incident started on April 9 when someone called 911 about a woman reportedly drifting on a 16-foot fishing boat at Mary S. Young Park in West Linn, Clackamas County sheriff's deputies said. The caller told dispatchers the woman was yelling for help and might be having an issue with the vessel.

There were also concerns that she was having a medical emergency after the caller reported the woman lying down in the boat, authorities added.

Deputies, first responders and other agencies were called out the park on Willamette River. Authorities said they found 34-year-old Nicole Schuster, of Oregon City, inside the boat near Meldrum Bar in Gladstone. She was taken to the hospital for symptoms of hypothermia, reporters added.