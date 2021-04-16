Feedback

VIDEO: Mojave Max Finally Emerged From Burrow After Extra Long Brumation

By Ginny Reese

April 16, 2021

Desert Tortoise

Mojave Max has finally come out of his burrow after an extra long brumation, reported 8 News Now.

In fact, Mojave Max was only two days shy of taking his longest brumation ever. The latest he has ever ended a brumation was April 17th, and the earliest was February 14th.

The famous Southern Nevada desert tortoise walked out of his burrow on Thursday at the Las Vegas Springs Preserve at 11:34 a.m.

Mojave Max's Twitter account announced the news, stating:

"It is a beautiful day to go outside! I have officially emerged from my burrow! The official time I emerged is 11:34:41 AM on 4/15/2021."

Watch Mojave Max emerge from his burrow below.

Kimberly Jenkins, principal environmental specialist with Clark County's Desert Conservation Program said:

"Mojave Max has typically emerged in late March and early April. We thought the warm weather last weekend would bring Max out sooner to signal the beginning of spring in Clark County. As Max wakes up, we’re excited to continue educating local school children how to respect, protect and enjoy our desert."

Every year, CCSD school children enter a contest to guess when Mojave Max will emerge. There were over 5,500 guesses submitted this year. The winner of the class, along with their entire class, will get a trip to meet Max, and the teacher will get a laptop computer. The winner will be announced soon.

Photo: Getty Images

