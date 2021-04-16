VIDEO: Mojave Max Finally Emerged From Burrow After Extra Long Brumation

Mojave Max has finally come out of his burrow after an extra long brumation, reported 8 News Now.

In fact, Mojave Max was only two days shy of taking his longest brumation ever. The latest he has ever ended a brumation was April 17th, and the earliest was February 14th.

The famous Southern Nevada desert tortoise walked out of his burrow on Thursday at the Las Vegas Springs Preserve at 11:34 a.m.

Mojave Max's Twitter account announced the news, stating:

"It is a beautiful day to go outside! I have officially emerged from my burrow! The official time I emerged is 11:34:41 AM on 4/15/2021."

Watch Mojave Max emerge from his burrow below.