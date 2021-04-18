Jana Kramer Speaks On Rumors About Joining 'Real Housewives Of Nashville'

Jana Kramer is setting the record straight on rumors she’s joining the Real Housewives franchise.

Like we reported of Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Aldean, the country songbird will not be joining the Bravo family as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Nashville. As reported by PEOPLE, Kramer explains why she turned down the part in an upcoming episode of her and her husband’s podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin.

In the preview, the 37-year-old admits she’d turned down the casting opportunity “three times," adding, "The only reason I entertained the one with Teddi [Mellencamp Arroyave] was because it could be fun to be someone's sidekick, fun buddy that just kind of comes in."

The “I've Done Love” star, who had previously been considered to play a “friend” to the accountability coach on the Beverly Hills franchise, added: “When they were trying to cast The Real Housewives of Nashville and they were interested in me as one of the characters I was just like 'No.' I don't like girl drama, I don't want to be a part of it, I don't want to feed into it … It's not me, I don't like it."

While RHON is a no-go for the One Tree Hill alum, Kramer said she's still open to reality TV. “We are not saying no to reality TV, we know a lot of people have asked us to do a reality show, it’s just about what kind of show it is because I don’t want to be, like, attacking girls,” she explained.