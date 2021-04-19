Feedback

Here's A List Of Utah Parks To Visit During National Parks Week

By Ginny Reese

April 20, 2021

Man hiking in the Narrows, Zion National park, USA

The great outdoors are calling and it's time for you to answer.

This week is National Parks Week, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out, get some fresh air, and enjoy the nature around you.

National Parks Week is from April 17th through April 25th.

Here is a list of National Parks in Utah for you to explore this week:

  • Arches- You can visit this red rock wonderland with amazing trails and stunning sunsets in Moab.
  • Bryce Canyon-This national park contains "geological wonders that defy description," and it's filled with amazing opportunities to view the night sky. Check it all out in Bryce Canyon.
  • Canyonlands- This national park is divided into four districts: Islands in the Sky, The Needles, The Maze, and the rivers. Each district offers amazing opportunities for sightseeing and incredible adventures. Check out Canyonlands in Moab.
  • Capitol Reef- This national park is "a hidden treasure filled with cliffs, canyons, domes, and bridges." Experience the beauty that extends almost 100 miles in Torrey.
  • Golden Spike- You can check out this national historical park and see the location of the Last Spike Site, the 1869 railroads, and Victorian era replica locomotives. See it all in Brigham City.
  • Zion- You can see massive sandstone cliffs, a brilliant blue sky, narrow slow canyons, and a wide variety of animals and plants at this national parl. Experience it all in Springdale.

Photo : Getty Images

