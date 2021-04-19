Man Broke Into Arizona Apartment And Touched Woman In The Shower

Police are still searching for a man who they say broke into an apartment in west Phoenix and touched a woman while she was in the shower on Friday morning, reported AZ Family.

The man allegedly broke into the apartment just before 8 a.m. on Friday, April 16th. The apartment is located in a neighborhood west of 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The woman called the police to her home and reported a burglary and assault.

Sgt. Andy Williams of the Phoenix Police Department said that the woman told the officer that responded to the call that the man ran away. She also said that she did not know the man.

Investigators are still processing the woman's apartment for any evidence that could lead to an arrest, and police are still searching for the suspect in the case.

No other information was immediately available.