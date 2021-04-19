PHOTOS: Arizona Animal Rescue Takes In Pup With Muzzle Wired Shut

The Arizona Small Dog Rescue in Phoenix took in a chihuahua a few days ago that was seen running through a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Osborn, reported AZ Family.

The pup was found with a wire contraption secured to his face, holding his muzzle closed.

Dani Joslin, with the Arizona Small Dog Rescue, said, "He couldn't even defend himself, while he was just on the streets by himself."

A good Samaritan and her husband chased down the dog and removed the wire from his mouth with a pair or pliers. The couple took the dog to Arizona Small Dog Rescue where they found out he was just 11 months old.

The shelter gave him a new name, Justice.