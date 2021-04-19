Feedback

PHOTOS: Arizona Animal Rescue Takes In Pup With Muzzle Wired Shut

By Ginny Reese

April 19, 2021

Chihuahua dog lying wrapped in a jacket.

The Arizona Small Dog Rescue in Phoenix took in a chihuahua a few days ago that was seen running through a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Osborn, reported AZ Family.

The pup was found with a wire contraption secured to his face, holding his muzzle closed.

Dani Joslin, with the Arizona Small Dog Rescue, said, "He couldn't even defend himself, while he was just on the streets by himself."

A good Samaritan and her husband chased down the dog and removed the wire from his mouth with a pair or pliers. The couple took the dog to Arizona Small Dog Rescue where they found out he was just 11 months old.

The shelter gave him a new name, Justice.

Joslin said:

"There is honestly no way he could have accidentally wedged himself into that wire. And it probably, honestly, took two people to put that on him. I think that he was used as a 'bait dog' in a fighting ring and that he just happened to get away, lucky for him."

According to the Facebook page, "We are Lovers Not Fighters," chihuahuas are often used as bait dogs, which is "one of the cruelest acts performed by man."

Justice will be neutered, vet-checked, and micro-chipped. He will be ready to find his fur-ever home by next week.

Photo: Getty Images

