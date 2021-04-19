See Why One Utah City Is "Like Disneyland" With Long Lines And High Prices

Many are comparing one Utah city to Disneyland, with long lines and high prices.

Deseret News reported that there are only around 200 homes for sale in St. George, but 2,000 real estate agents to accommodate for the "exodus of out-of-staters."

In fact, this is how the real estate market is in many Utah communities. Buyers are paying, on average, about $20,000 to $50,000 above asking price just to be considered for a home.

The conditions in St. George are among the worst, where long lines, raised prices, and fatigue can't even scare away potential buyers. People are looking to be in close proximity to Zion National Park, Lake Powell, and many other attractions.

About half of the people coming into the area are from California and surrounding states.

Jordan Hess, vice president of member services and public policy for the St. George Area of Chamber Commerce said that people are looking at the area "because although our cost of living and our house prices are rising, they're still much lower than in California."

According to a report by the Larkin Group real estate agency, in the past six months there have been almost 1,200 houses sold with a median price of $420,558.

Photo: Getty Images