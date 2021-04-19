Steelers Re-Sign Veteran Offensive Player
By Jason Hall
April 19, 2021
The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed veteran backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to a one-year deal.
The Steelers announced the move in a news release shared on their official website Monday (April 19.)
Dobbs was inactive for the first 15 games of the 2020 season before appearing in Pittsburgh's final game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.
The former University of Tennessee standout completed 4 of 5 passes for two yards, while also recording 20 yards on two rushing attempts.
Dobbs has had limited appearances during his NFL career, which included making his debut during a November 11 road game against the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, appearing in one play and completing a pass for 22 yards and a first down on 2nd-and-20.
Official pen to paper. Five for #5! #HereWeGo 🏈🚀 pic.twitter.com/w8GC3DJqGN— Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) April 19, 2021
Dobbs was selected by the Steelers in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 9, 2019.
He was then released by Jacksonville after the team cut down its 53-man roster and re-signed with Pittsburgh shortly after.
Dobbs was a four-year starter at the University of Tennessee and led the Vols to consecutive 9-win seasons during his junior and senior seasons, earning AP Season Team All-SEC honors during his final season.
Photo: Getty Images