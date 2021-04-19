Steelers Re-Sign Veteran Offensive Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed veteran backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to a one-year deal.

The Steelers announced the move in a news release shared on their official website Monday (April 19.)

Dobbs was inactive for the first 15 games of the 2020 season before appearing in Pittsburgh's final game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.

The former University of Tennessee standout completed 4 of 5 passes for two yards, while also recording 20 yards on two rushing attempts.

Dobbs has had limited appearances during his NFL career, which included making his debut during a November 11 road game against the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, appearing in one play and completing a pass for 22 yards and a first down on 2nd-and-20.