Taylor Swift Teases Next Re-Recorded Album As New 'Fearless' LP Goes No. 1

Taylor Swift is already back in the studio re-recording another album!

“Been in the studio all day recording the next one - it’s really so amazing what you all have done here. 🙏🙏🙏” Swift tweeted on Sunday (April 18) after hearing that her new re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), recently topped the charts.

The “Willow” singer, whose first of six re-recorded albums arrived on April 9, pushed 291,000 equivalent album units in the United States with her revamped Fearless LP. The rerelease not only earned Swift her ninth consecutive No. 1 album and the biggest week for any 2021 album, so far, but the project also made her the first woman to ever release three number-one albums in less than a year.