Here's something you probably never knew you wanted: a Weezer-skinned iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum. But one can be yours!

On Monday (April 19), Weezer revealed the "Wroomba" (the "w" is silent) in hilarious announcement video. The clip begins with black text cards that read "studies show that 9/10 humans have dreamed of weezer cleaning their house, but it simply wasn’t possible until now…" before showing the Wroomba in action while showing off some pretty silly reviews.

“like having Weezer clean your home, but it actually gets clean!" wrote MyNameisJonas1994.

“this thing really sucks! thanks, weezer!" said WZRFAN43.

Even drummer Pat Wilson gave his approval by saying the Wroomba is “so much better at cleaning than human rivers.”

The robot vacuum is made to look like a compact disc, with Weezer's logo and "Wroomba" written on it. Five lucky fans will one their very own Wroomba, and all you need to do to enter is submit an email address. Get more info here, and check out Weezer's announcement video above.

For anyone who's been working from home the past year and needs a clever way to get out of a Zoom call, look no further than Weezer's new video for "Grapes of Wrath," which you can watch here.

Photo: Getty Images