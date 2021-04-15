Weezer Releases The Most Relatable WFH Video For 'Grapes Of Wrath'
By Eliot Hill
April 15, 2021
Weezer's new music video for "Grapes Of Wrath" is a straight-up mood for anyone dealing with 500 Zoom calls a day.
In the video, which was released on Wednesday (April 14), frontman Rivers Cuomo opens it by complaining about doing yet another video conference (raise your hand if you can relate).
He then gets a bright idea about how he can attend the video call and do what he really wants to do: tackle his reading list, do some yoga, and play his guitar. Before the chat starts, Cuomo places a photo of himself in front of the screen so it looks like he's sitting there, and then he goes about his day.
Just when you think the other guys are going to continue with the meeting, Brian Bell, Scott Shriner, and Patrick Wilson have their own ideas about sneaking out of the meeting — and some are more clever than others (looking at you Brian and your balloon).
The OK Human track mirrors the video's escapism concept where Cuomo gives a shout-out to the audiobook giant Audible. “I'm gonna rock my Audible / Headphone, Grapes of Wrath / Drift off to oblivion / I just don't care, I just don't care,” he sings in the chorus.
“One night a few years ago I woke up in the middle of the night and I couldn’t get back to sleep, so I decided to listen to an audiobook on Audible,” Cuomo told the audiobook company earlier this year about the song's inspiration. “I did that from time to time anyway, but this was the first time I did it in the middle of the night. I stayed up for a couple of hours, just listening and listening to The Grapes of Wrath.”
To catch a live performance of the song, Weezer is performing with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) Friday (April 16) for a special live stream event.
Photo: Getty Images