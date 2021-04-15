Weezer Releases The Most Relatable WFH Video For 'Grapes Of Wrath'

Weezer's new music video for "Grapes Of Wrath" is a straight-up mood for anyone dealing with 500 Zoom calls a day.

In the video, which was released on Wednesday (April 14), frontman Rivers Cuomo opens it by complaining about doing yet another video conference (raise your hand if you can relate).

He then gets a bright idea about how he can attend the video call and do what he really wants to do: tackle his reading list, do some yoga, and play his guitar. Before the chat starts, Cuomo places a photo of himself in front of the screen so it looks like he's sitting there, and then he goes about his day.

Just when you think the other guys are going to continue with the meeting, Brian Bell, Scott Shriner, and Patrick Wilson have their own ideas about sneaking out of the meeting — and some are more clever than others (looking at you Brian and your balloon).