Britney Spears' Mom Objects To Dad's 'Improper' $890,000 Attorney Fees

Lynne Spears has an issue with how Jamie Spears is spending money from their superstar daughter's estate amid her battle for freedom.

In new court documents, which were obtained on Monday (April 18) by PEOPLE, Lynne, 65, objected to the four-month fee of $890,000 that was spent by Jamie’s law firm, Holland & Knight, arguing that the fees requested by his attorneys were "procedurally and substantively improper." Additionally, Lynne claimed that the firm's services were not "performed in good faith for the benefit" of their daughter. She also asked the court to review the costs and requested at least $224,000 be "immediately repaid" to Britney's estate.

Part of these services included the firm's "unnecessary" work that "largely constituted a 'national media tour' orchestrated by H&K to promote [Jamie's attorney] Ms. [Vivian Lee] Thoreen and/or to combat media coverage that cast Mr. Spears in a negative light."

"[Lynne] vehemently objects to the inclusion of services related to 'Media Matters:' the national media tour that Mr. Spears' counsel has embarked upon," the document continued, emphasizing that the work that was done is "directly contrary to [Britney's] wish for privacy."

After the Framing Britney Spears documentary threw the pop titan’s 13-year conservatorship back into the headlines, Jamie’s attorney, Ms. Vivian Lee, made high-profile appearances on places like Good Morning America to defend the conservatorship. “This is a story about a fiercely loyal, loving and dedicated father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were harming her, and they were exploiting her,” Thoreen said in the interview.