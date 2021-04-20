Dallas Police Stop Arresting People Over Small Amounts Of Pot

Marijuana may not be legal in Texas, but the city of Dallas is giving pot smokers a reason to celebrate on 4/20.

Dallas Police will no longer charge people if they're caught with marijuana for personal use, which is two ounces or less.

The new policy officially went into effect on Monday, April 19, to "to lessen the impact of arresting individuals for low level amounts of marijuana," Police Chief Eddie Garcia wrote in a memo to city leaders.

This isn't the police signing off on drug use or publicly deciding that pot should be legal. Rather, Garcia wants to focus police resources on actual crime fighting instead of going after someone who forgot they had a joint in their pocket.

The policy also aligns with Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot's 2019 decision to stop prosecuting people caught with small amounts of marijuana, CultureMap reported.

"This policy allows officers to focus on violent crimes and reducing police response times, which are both issues of high concern to Dallas residents," Creuzot said in a statement.

Anyone caught with more than two ounces but less than four will be cited and released. Cops will take people downtown if it looks like they're dealing, if they're caught with a firearm, or have a lot of pot on their person.

You still don't want to be found with a joint in your pocket though. The real bummer in all this is that cops will take away your weed even if you have less than 2 ounces on you.

Photo: Getty Images