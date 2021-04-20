Kanye West 'Annoyed' By Reports That Kim Kardashian Initiated Divorce

Kanye West is not happy with the way that the Kim Kardashian divorce has unraveled before the public.

As per Page Six, West is bothered by the reports that indicated that the social media heavyweight initiated their divorce as if she was leaving him. While the insider deemed the Kardashian family a "huge spin machine," the source explained that West is "super annoyed that the story is being constantly presented as her divorcing him."

"Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out," the insider continued. "She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage."

As we reported, Kardashian filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage, but it was reportedly West that let her "file first in order to give her dignity." He followed up her filing by requesting joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

Just last week, it was reported that the rapper would like to date "an artist and a creative person," so that the pair can "speak the same language to each other."