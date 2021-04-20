Kentucky State Fair Is Expected To Be A 'More Normalized Fair' For 2021

The 2021 Kentucky State Fair is expected to go on this year amid the ongoing global pandemic, reported TristateHomepage.com.

The fair will be held from August 19th to August 29th.

WDRB reported that Joe Goggin, the chair of the fair board's Kentucky State Fair Committee, said the goal for this year's fair is to be a "more normalized fair."

Last year's fair was only open to participants, and no guests or spectators were allowed during the fair's 11-day stretch.

The fair's advisory committee met on Monday, along with the World Championship Horse Show, and recommended that this year's fair outline be based on 2019's event.

Modifications are expected this year to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. The committee believes basing this year's fair on 2019's event would be easier because it "would be better to modify the plan by removing segments than adding them back in."