Louisiana Couple Cited After Reportedly Walking Wolf By Elementary School

A Louisiana couple was cited last week after they were seen allegedly walking a gray wolf near an elementary school. Gray wolves are illegal to possess in the state.

According to WAFB, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a citation to 47-year-old Andrew P. Hill and 49-year-old Jill M. Kraemer, of Lafayette, on April 16 for being in possession of a gray wolf. The department received a complaint that the couple was walking "a large wolf-like animal" in front of the Lafayette school.

The news outlet reports that the complaint sent to the LDWF included worries about the students' safety as well as claims that the animal attacked a nearby resident. After an investigation, agents determined the animal was indeed a gray wolf, and a judge ordered the animal to be boarded at a K-9 training facility.

If someone is found in possession of a gray wolf in Louisiana, state law says they could face between a $100 and $350 fine as well as spend up to 60 days in jail.

In addition to wolves, several animals are forbidden as pets in Louisiana, including lions, tigers, and bears, among others. Certain animals could pose a risk to public health and safety and could be a potential detriment to the welfare of other animals.

