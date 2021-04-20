Luke Bryan Gives Health Update On COVID-19 Recovery

Luke Bryan is getting better by the day as he recovers from COVID-19, and he has his wife Caroline to thank for nursing him back to health.

Back on April 12, the country star, 44, announced he’d tested positive for coronavirus in a statement to his fans, revealing that he’d be taking a break from judging on American Idol until he recovered. "I'm sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight's first live @AmericanIdol show,” he tweeted at the time. “I tested positive for COVID but I'm doing well and look forward to being back at it soon."

Bryan’s COVID-19 diagnosis also kept him home during the ACM Awards this Sunday (April 18), where the crooner virtually accepted the award for Entertainer of the Year.

Now, things appear to be getting better for Bryan, who expressed his gratitude for his lady love in a recent interview with PEOPLE.

"Certainly the key to feeling better for having COVID was, you know, I was very fortunate to not have a long, long set of symptoms and stuff. … It was still quite challenging for a couple of days, but thank God for just, certainly, health," said Bryan.

“There were times when Caroline was nursing me back to health, so I was certainly amazed to move through that,” he went on. “And now, looking back on the past going into a year and a half, I mean, the main thing that's got us through is certainly your friends and your family and praying that everybody can see the side of certainly this pandemic.”

Even better, it looks like Bryan has made his long-awaited return to work on American Idol, as per the new Instagram post he posted last night on set, teasing, "West Coast, are you ready for a comeback? #AmericanIdol starts now!"