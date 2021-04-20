Feedback

Man Rolls 150-Foot-Long 'Legal Joint' At Mt. Juliet Business

By Sarah Tate

April 20, 2021

A Mt. Juliet business owner is getting in on the 4/20 action by rolling up a 150-foot-long "legal joint" ahead of the day infamously known as a marijuana holiday.

Marijuana is illegal in Tennessee, both medically and recreationally, but 7 Point Farm and Apothecary owner Heath Scott wanted to do something to highlight his cause for cannabis legalization. According to The Tennessean, he decided to roll out his own joint using three strands of hemp, which is legal in the state. The final product will have no marijuana or cannabis, he said.

Scott told the newspaper that he began the process last week, rolling out 12-foot sections of the cigarette at a time because that was all that could fit on the table at his hemp and CBD business. He does have worries about it staying together, saying the challenge he faces will be "holding it up with it breaking." To help on his quest, he will have 75 volunteers, spread across the length of the joint, to help hold it up Tuesday (April 20).

Scott plans to present the completed product at his business Tuesday as part of a "420 Celebration." While some of it will be smoked, the majority will be auctioned off to raise money for other organizations.

