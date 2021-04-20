Nashville Chef Wins Guy Fieri's Food Network Competition

Nashville chef and owner of several local restaurants Maneet Chauhan recently won a major Food Network competition.

According to Fox 17, Chauhan owns Chauhan Ale & Masala House, Chaatable, The Mockingbird, and Tànsu, but now she can add another title: winner of Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions II.

She reflected on her time throughout the televised competition.

"I have competed a lot and Tournament of Champions is one of the toughest competitions that I have ever been in," she said. "The randomizer is such a challenge and winning the belt this year is validation of a lifetime of work and the choice to become a chef. After coming in the final four last year, I was excited for the opportunity to redeem myself."