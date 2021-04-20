Feedback

Nashville Chef Wins Guy Fieri's Food Network Competition

By Sarah Tate

April 20, 2021

Nashville chef and owner of several local restaurants Maneet Chauhan recently won a major Food Network competition.

According to Fox 17, Chauhan owns Chauhan Ale & Masala House, Chaatable, The Mockingbird, and Tànsu, but now she can add another title: winner of Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions II.

She reflected on her time throughout the televised competition.

"I have competed a lot and Tournament of Champions is one of the toughest competitions that I have ever been in," she said. "The randomizer is such a challenge and winning the belt this year is validation of a lifetime of work and the choice to become a chef. After coming in the final four last year, I was excited for the opportunity to redeem myself."

Throughout the competition, Chauhan won four rounds, and in doing so won $10,000 each for local restaurants Arnold's Country Kitchen, Margo Cafe & Bar, and Magnia Nashville, Fox 17 reports. She also won $25,000 and a new SUV by earning the belt and champion title.

"It was a true honor to compete and be given the platform to raise money for all of the restaurants I was competing on behalf of."

Chauhan Ale & Masala House is offering guests a chance to try two of the dishes that help her win the coveted belt. Throughout the month of May, guests can order the Coconut Mango Ceviche and the Coconut Bellini cocktail for brunch and dinner. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Deora Family Foundation.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Nashville Chef Wins Guy Fieri's Food Network Competition

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.