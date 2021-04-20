Nashville Chef Wins Guy Fieri's Food Network Competition
By Sarah Tate
April 20, 2021
Nashville chef and owner of several local restaurants Maneet Chauhan recently won a major Food Network competition.
According to Fox 17, Chauhan owns Chauhan Ale & Masala House, Chaatable, The Mockingbird, and Tànsu, but now she can add another title: winner of Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions II.
She reflected on her time throughout the televised competition.
"I have competed a lot and Tournament of Champions is one of the toughest competitions that I have ever been in," she said. "The randomizer is such a challenge and winning the belt this year is validation of a lifetime of work and the choice to become a chef. After coming in the final four last year, I was excited for the opportunity to redeem myself."
Thank you all for the love and support that has been pouring in. Humbled and so grateful. @GuyFieri thank you. @FoodNetwork @discoveryplus #TournamentOfChampions pic.twitter.com/leHyJFerHM— Maneet Chauhan (@ManeetChauhan) April 19, 2021
Throughout the competition, Chauhan won four rounds, and in doing so won $10,000 each for local restaurants Arnold's Country Kitchen, Margo Cafe & Bar, and Magnia Nashville, Fox 17 reports. She also won $25,000 and a new SUV by earning the belt and champion title.
"It was a true honor to compete and be given the platform to raise money for all of the restaurants I was competing on behalf of."
Chauhan Ale & Masala House is offering guests a chance to try two of the dishes that help her win the coveted belt. Throughout the month of May, guests can order the Coconut Mango Ceviche and the Coconut Bellini cocktail for brunch and dinner. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Deora Family Foundation.
Photo: Getty Images