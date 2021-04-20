Feedback

Research On Fossils Found In Utah Give New Evidence About Tyrannosaurus

By Ginny Reese

April 20, 2021

Tyrannosaurus Rex Skeleton To Be Auctioned Off In Las Vegas

Paleontologists conducted new research that found evidence that the tyrannosaurs may have actually been social predators, not solitary.

Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported that, according to the research, the dinosaurs may have hunted in packs, like wolves.

Scientists discovered a "tyrannosaur mass death site" at a site in Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument called the "Rainbows and Unicorns Quarry," which is the first of its kind that has been found in the southern United States.

Dr. Alan Titus a paleontologist with the Bureau of Land Management said, "We realized right away this site could potentially be used to test the social tyrannosaur idea. Unfortunately, the site's ancient history is complicated."

According to Titus, the bones at the site look to have been "exhumed and reburied by river activity." This means that they weren't found in the original positions and locations that they were first buried.

The research did indicate that the group of Teratophoneus died together in a seasonal flood.

Dr. Philip Currie, world-renowned tyrannosaur expert, said, "Traditional excavation techniques, supplemented by the analysis of rare earth elements, stable isotopes and charcoal concentrations convincingly show a synchronous death event at the Rainbows site."

"Undoubtedly, this group died together, which adds to a growing body of evidence that tyrannosaurids were capable of interacting as gregarious packs," he added.

Titus said, "I consider this sort of a once-in-a-lifetime discovery... I probably won't find another site this exciting and scientifically significant during my career."

Check out the full findings that were published Monday by clicking here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Research On Fossils Found In Utah Give New Evidence About Tyrannosaurus

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.