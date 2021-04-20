Research On Fossils Found In Utah Give New Evidence About Tyrannosaurus

Paleontologists conducted new research that found evidence that the tyrannosaurs may have actually been social predators, not solitary.

Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported that, according to the research, the dinosaurs may have hunted in packs, like wolves.

Scientists discovered a "tyrannosaur mass death site" at a site in Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument called the "Rainbows and Unicorns Quarry," which is the first of its kind that has been found in the southern United States.

Dr. Alan Titus a paleontologist with the Bureau of Land Management said, "We realized right away this site could potentially be used to test the social tyrannosaur idea. Unfortunately, the site's ancient history is complicated."

According to Titus, the bones at the site look to have been "exhumed and reburied by river activity." This means that they weren't found in the original positions and locations that they were first buried.

The research did indicate that the group of Teratophoneus died together in a seasonal flood.

Dr. Philip Currie, world-renowned tyrannosaur expert, said, "Traditional excavation techniques, supplemented by the analysis of rare earth elements, stable isotopes and charcoal concentrations convincingly show a synchronous death event at the Rainbows site."