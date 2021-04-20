Feedback

Upcoming NFL Draft Prompts Hiring Surge For Downtown Cleveland Businesses

By Kelly Fisher

April 20, 2021

The upcoming NFL Draft weekend in Cleveland is bringing a surge of jobs in the hospitality industry.

The 86th annual NFL Draft is slated for April 29 through May 1. The weekend will include headlining performances by Kings of Leon, the Black Pumas and Machine Gun Kelly. Clevelanders wanting to experience the Draft can go to three viewing areas, or “Rock the Clock End Zone” locations.

The Greater Cleveland Partnership and Downtown Cleveland Alliance are keeping tabs of local job postings online, cleveland.com pointed out on Tuesday (April 20).

The list includes dozens of local businesses, including restaurants, hotels coffee shops, fitness centers and more. It also includes a way for companies to contact the Greater Cleveland Partnership to help spread the word about job openings.

See the full list of available jobs here.

Employers can provide information about job openings here.

The resurgence of job openings comes after the hospitality industry took a hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The NFL Draft represents a great opportunity to spur the rebound of the local hospitality industry,” Deb Janik, Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Business Development at GCP, said in a press release. “Many of our Downtown employers have positions open and are looking to hire. With the draft approaching, we want to leverage our existing INGEAR web platform and help them get staffed up.”

Photo: Getty Images

