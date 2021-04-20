3 Outdoor NFL Draft Viewing Locations Revealed In Cleveland

Its almost NFL Draft weekend in Cleveland, and officials have revealed three outdoor viewing locations.

Destination Cleveland teamed up with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission to announce the three “protocol-compliant viewing and dining areas are designed to create safe, engaging and memorable atmospheres aimed at driving business to downtown restaurants and retailers.”

These are the three “Rock the Clock End Zone” locations:

Playhouse Square

Flats East Bank

Mall C

Fans heading to the NFL Draft celebrations can expect seating, local DJs, broadcasts of the Draft and more. Masks are required (except when eating and drinking, or seated) and social-distancing protocols will be in place. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Destination Cleveland.

Last month, the NFL revealed details about the upcoming Draft weekend in Cleveland, detailing the iconic downtown Cleveland locations, including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center,” according to an NFL news release.

Kings of Leon is slated to kick off the Draft weekend as the first headlining artist. Ann Wilson, of Heart, will sing the National Anthem.

The Black Pumas, a rock and soul band, will headline Night 2. Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly will perform May 1 to close the Draft weekend, the NFL announced.

"Cleveland welcomes the 2021 NFL Draft to our city," Mayor Frank G. Jackson said in the release. "Residents and visitors from around the world will experience Cleveland's hospitality and see why our city continues to be a destination of choice for large-scale events. We look forward to working with the Cleveland Browns, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the NFL and our other partners to execute a safe, successful event in accordance with health and safety guidelines."

Find more info about the Rock the Clock End Zones here.

Photo: Getty Images