Viral TikTok Video Shows 'Alligator' Frozen In A Wisconsin Lake
By Kelly Fisher
April 20, 2021
There are no alligators in this Wisconsin lake — or are there?
Video captured and shared on TikTok might make you think twice about the alligator population in the Badger State.
The alleged sighting happened at the Chain O’Lakes in Waupaca, Newsweek reported Tuesday morning (April 20).
The woman who recorded the now-viral video insists “there’s no alligators… or is there?!!!”
The video shows a group of kids gathered around a clear patch in the frozen-solid ice. The kids insist there’s an alligator lurking below the frozen surface while the skeptical TikToker wonders whether it’s just their imaginations running wild over a rock, Newsweek describes.
“That is really cool!” one of the kids says.
That’s when the woman takes a step closer for further inspection.
And a kid asks her if she sees the clearly-visible claw.
“Oh gosh, holy crap, yeah! Yeah I do! It does look like an alligator!” she credited the kids.
@khooptik
Alligators in Wisconsin?! 😂🐊😳 #waupaca #lurkingundertheice♬ original sound - khooptik
It wasn’t an alligator, though.
One of the kids said it’s actually a snapping turtle.
Commenters also weighed in, explaining that common snapping turtles will “hibernate under the ice and can breathe through their cloacas until the ice thaws.” Others said alligators tend to leave their heads or snouts above the ice when water freezes.
Responding to comments, the creator added that the turtle is apparently “a legend in this lake. In the summer our friends see it and have named her Large Marge.”
Photo: Getty Images