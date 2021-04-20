Viral TikTok Video Shows 'Alligator' Frozen In A Wisconsin Lake

There are no alligators in this Wisconsin lake — or are there?

Video captured and shared on TikTok might make you think twice about the alligator population in the Badger State.

The alleged sighting happened at the Chain O’Lakes in Waupaca, Newsweek reported Tuesday morning (April 20).

The woman who recorded the now-viral video insists “there’s no alligators… or is there?!!!”

The video shows a group of kids gathered around a clear patch in the frozen-solid ice. The kids insist there’s an alligator lurking below the frozen surface while the skeptical TikToker wonders whether it’s just their imaginations running wild over a rock, Newsweek describes.

“That is really cool!” one of the kids says.

That’s when the woman takes a step closer for further inspection.

And a kid asks her if she sees the clearly-visible claw.

“Oh gosh, holy crap, yeah! Yeah I do! It does look like an alligator!” she credited the kids.