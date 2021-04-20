Feedback

Viral TikTok Video Shows 'Alligator' Frozen In A Wisconsin Lake

By Kelly Fisher

April 20, 2021

There are no alligators in this Wisconsin lake — or are there?

Video captured and shared on TikTok might make you think twice about the alligator population in the Badger State.

The alleged sighting happened at the Chain O’Lakes in Waupaca, Newsweek reported Tuesday morning (April 20).

The woman who recorded the now-viral video insists “there’s no alligators… or is there?!!!”

The video shows a group of kids gathered around a clear patch in the frozen-solid ice. The kids insist there’s an alligator lurking below the frozen surface while the skeptical TikToker wonders whether it’s just their imaginations running wild over a rock, Newsweek describes.

“That is really cool!” one of the kids says.

That’s when the woman takes a step closer for further inspection.

And a kid asks her if she sees the clearly-visible claw.

“Oh gosh, holy crap, yeah! Yeah I do! It does look like an alligator!” she credited the kids.

@khooptik

Alligators in Wisconsin?! 😂🐊😳 #waupaca #lurkingundertheice

♬ original sound - khooptik

It wasn’t an alligator, though.

One of the kids said it’s actually a snapping turtle.

Commenters also weighed in, explaining that common snapping turtles will “hibernate under the ice and can breathe through their cloacas until the ice thaws.” Others said alligators tend to leave their heads or snouts above the ice when water freezes.

Responding to comments, the creator added that the turtle is apparently “a legend in this lake. In the summer our friends see it and have named her Large Marge.”

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Viral TikTok Video Shows 'Alligator' Frozen In A Wisconsin Lake

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.