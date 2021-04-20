What You Can And Can't Do Under San Antonio's Water Restrictions

It's been a dry start to 2021 in San Antonio.

San Antonio Water System customers are being asked to save water because of below-average rainfall this year. It's also the time of year that area farmers water their spring crops.

San Antonio gets most of its water from the Edwards Aquifer. The city is now going into Stage 2 water restrictions on Tuesday, April 20, because the water level in the aquifer has dropped, MySA.com reported.

Here's how SAWS customers are being asked to cut back:

If you water your lawn:

Watering your lawn with an irrigation system, sprinkler or soaker hose is allowed only once a week from 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. The watering day is determined by the last digit of your address. There is no watering on the weekends. The schedule is:

0 or 1 – Monday

2 or 3 – Tuesday

4 or 5 – Wednesday

6 or 7 – Thursday

8 or 9 – Friday

Watering with drip irrigation is allowed on any day but between 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m.

Watering with a hand-held hose is allowed any time of the day.

If you wash your car:

Residential car washing is allowed on Saturday or Sunday as long as there's no water waste.

Commercial car washes can operate any day of the week.

If you own a pool:

Pool owners are asked to cover at least 25% of the surface area when the pool's not in use to reduce evaporation.

