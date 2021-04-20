What You Should Know As Michigan Gets Snow In April (Again)
By Kelly Fisher
April 20, 2021
Hopefully you haven’t packed away your warm clothes already.
Michigan isn’t done with winter weather just yet.
Here’s what’s in store Tuesday night (April 20) and Wednesday night (April 21), according to the National Weather Service Detroit:
“Freeze Warning in effect for both Tuesday night and Wednesday night. The upcoming cold nights will be more impactful than usually for late April given the early green up this season. Take steps to protect our plants and pipes.”
Experts say Michiganders can expect an inch or two of snowfall — possibly three inches, near the border with Ohio — mostly accumulating on “grassy surfaces. Snow may lead to slippery, possibly slushy, road conditions for the Wednesday morning commute.”
Freeze Warning in effect for both Tuesday night and Wednesday night. The upcoming cold nights will be more impactful than usually for late April given the early green up this season. Take steps to protect our plants and pipes. #miwx pic.twitter.com/5GPP6PAZle— NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) April 20, 2021
Here is the latest forecast for snowfall across southeast Michigan. Mostly 1-2 inches with up to 3 possible near the Ohio border. Accumulations will be mostly on grassy surfaces. Snow may lead to slippery, possibly slushy, road conditions for the Wednesday morning commute. #miwx pic.twitter.com/2XYCLpWwao— NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) April 20, 2021
Though many Michiganders might be ready for spring and summer weather, snow in April is not uncommon.
Local 4 pointed out in a February story that the biggest snowstorm Detroit ever experienced happened on April 6, 1886. The area got a whopping 24.5 inches of snow.
Similarly, WXYZ took the opportunity to rank the Top 5 largest snowstorms on record at the Metro Airport. The ranking published on February 2, marking the six-year anniversary of the third-largest snowstorm to hit Detroit in 2015.
Two of the largest snowstorms happened in spring months.
These are the Top 5 largest snowstorms on record:
- April 6, 1886, with 24.5 inches of snow
- December 1 and 2, 1974, with 19.3 inches of snow
- February 1 and 2, 2015, with 16.7 inches of snow
- March 4 and 5, 1900, with 16.1 inches of snow
- February 28 into March 1, 1929, with 14 inches of snow.
Top 5 largest snow storms at Metro Airport. #Detroit #winter #snow #miwx #michigan pic.twitter.com/9IWPaOGyYT— Kevin Jeanes WXYZ (@KevinJeanes) February 2, 2021
Luckily, the National Weather Service Detroit hasn’t predicted nearly that much for this week, though Detroiters should still prepare for winter weather.
Stay tuned for further updates from the National Weather Service.
Photo: Getty Images