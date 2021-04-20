What You Should Know As Michigan Gets Snow In April (Again)

Though many Michiganders might be ready for spring and summer weather, snow in April is not uncommon.

Local 4 pointed out in a February story that the biggest snowstorm Detroit ever experienced happened on April 6, 1886. The area got a whopping 24.5 inches of snow.

Similarly, WXYZ took the opportunity to rank the Top 5 largest snowstorms on record at the Metro Airport. The ranking published on February 2, marking the six-year anniversary of the third-largest snowstorm to hit Detroit in 2015.

Two of the largest snowstorms happened in spring months.

These are the Top 5 largest snowstorms on record: