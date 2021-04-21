EDC Las Vegas Gets New Official Dates For 2021

EDC Las Vegas has officially been moved back to later this year.

KTNV 13 Las Vegas reported that the festival will now take place in October.

The announcement came in a social media post by Pasquale Rotella, the founder and CEO of Insomniac, the company that produces the event.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in May, but state and county officials had not approved that plan. According to reports, the festival's COVID-19 safety plan was denied by the Nevada Department of Business & Industry.

The statement from Rotella said, in part:

"I am sorry to say that EDC Las Vegas needs to move to October. I want to thank everyone who has put their heart and soul into this show—the Insomniac team, artists, agents, managers, production crews, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway staff, the government officials who supported us, and most importantly, you, the Headliners.

As we expected and were assured prior to announcing the festival for May, Nevada state officials announced they would lift social distancing requirements as of May 1, creating a path for EDC to happen with strict safety guidelines in place."