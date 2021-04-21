Everything You Need To Know About The Kentucky Derby

It's time to put on your best suits and fancy hats! "The most exciting two minutes in sports" is just around the corner and people are gearing up for North America's most prestigious race.

Derby Week 2021 will run from April 24th to May 1st, with races on May 1st.

This year's Kentucky Derby marks the 147th running year for the races at Louisville's Churchill Downs Racetrack.

Here are some facts about 2021's Kentucky Derby, according to Wallethub:

This year's race will have only half the capacity as normal, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There will only be about 30,000 people in attendance this year.

About $122 million in ticket revenue was lost during Derby Week last year due to the pandemic.

Bets were down last year amid the pandemic, and only about $126 million was wagered on the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

Female spectators generally wear the biggest, fanciest hats they can find. The average price of a Kentucky Derby-worthy hat is about $500 to $1,000.

Down about 26% since 2019, the 2020 sales of thoroughbred horses racked up about $805 million.

The auction price of 2020's Kentucky Derby Champ "Authentic" was $350,000.

The price of a general admission ticket to the 2021 Kentucky Derby is $75. Click here to purchase Derby Week tickets. Click here for Kentucky Derby tickets.

Photo: Getty Images