Get Customized Mountain Biking And Hiking Adventure Tours In Arizona
By Ginny Reese
April 21, 2021
If you're into biking and hiking but you don't know where to go, then look no further.
Wild Bunch Desert Guides, LLC is working to bring you the best outdoor adventures.
AZ Family reported that Wild Bunch "specializes in private, customized mountain biking and/or hiking adventure tours wile exploring the most spectacular areas of the Sonoran Desert."
The team at Wild Bunch is comprised of "highly experienced adventure guides" that will make you feel safe while exhibiting a strong passion for exploring the outdoors.
Anyone can enjoy the tours, and Wild Bunch caters to all skill and fitness levels.
Wild Bunch can handle anything from large gatherings, such as business parties, retreats, and customer appreciation outings to small groups, such as families and birthday parties.
Lauren Darren, the current owner/operator of Wild Bunch Desert Guides, said:
"We just put everything we could into it – financially, emotionally, and physically -- in terms of effort. We’ve also been blessed to receive lots of support from our friends and families over the years. Our single-minded goal always has been to craft and deliver each tour to the vision of the guests. It’s been an incredible ride so far, a real group effort to get to this point."
Photo: Getty Images