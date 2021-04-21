Gov. Cooper Announces Plans To Fully Lift Capacity, Gathering Restrictions

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday (April 21) that he anticipates all mandatory capacity restrictions and gathering limits to be lifted by June, thanks to the current trends and continued vaccinations across the state, WCNC reports. Masks will still be encouraged but likely will only be mandated indoors. More details will be announced next week.

"Each shot in an arm is a step closer to putting this pandemic in the rearview mirror," said Gov. Cooper. "North Carolinians have shown up for each other throughout this entire pandemic and we need to keep up that commitment by getting our vaccines."

According to the governor's office, the state will likely ease the mask mandate and public health recommendations once two-thirds of adults in the state receive at least one dose. Currently only 47% of adults have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine. All future plans also depend on if current coronavirus numbers remain stable.

"We are at an exciting moment. We now have enough vaccine for everyone," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. "If you are 16 and older, it is your turn to join the more than 3.6 million North Carolinians who have already taken their first shot. It's up to you to get us to the two thirds goal as quickly as possible so we can live with this virus and begin to put this pandemic behind us."

Photo: Getty Images