Feedback

JetBlue Flights To Begin Boarding At San Antonio International Airport

By Anna Gallegos

April 21, 2021

San Antonio travelers will soon have another option when flying to the East Coast.

JetBlue announced on Wednesday that it will begin offering nonstop service from the Alamo City to New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport in October.

“Today is an exciting day as we not only welcome a phenomenal new airline partner in JetBlue but also new nonstop service to Boston and New York. Boston has been our largest unserved market for many years and we’re thrilled that JetBlue is planting its roots in San Antonio to offer more options to our traveling public," Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., director of airports for the San Antonio Airport System, said in a statement.

San Antonio lost its direct flights to New York City last year when the number of passengers dropped due to the pandemic.

JetBlue's presence is San Antonio is expected to help reduce fares at the airport, which are among the highest in the country, the San Antonio Express News reported.

The airline also announced new routes connecting East Coast cities to Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee; Ashville, North Carolina; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; and Vancouver, Canada.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About JetBlue Flights To Begin Boarding At San Antonio International Airport

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.