JetBlue Flights To Begin Boarding At San Antonio International Airport

San Antonio travelers will soon have another option when flying to the East Coast.

JetBlue announced on Wednesday that it will begin offering nonstop service from the Alamo City to New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport in October.

“Today is an exciting day as we not only welcome a phenomenal new airline partner in JetBlue but also new nonstop service to Boston and New York. Boston has been our largest unserved market for many years and we’re thrilled that JetBlue is planting its roots in San Antonio to offer more options to our traveling public," Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., director of airports for the San Antonio Airport System, said in a statement.

San Antonio lost its direct flights to New York City last year when the number of passengers dropped due to the pandemic.

JetBlue's presence is San Antonio is expected to help reduce fares at the airport, which are among the highest in the country, the San Antonio Express News reported.

The airline also announced new routes connecting East Coast cities to Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee; Ashville, North Carolina; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; and Vancouver, Canada.

Photo: Getty Images