San Antonio Cop Praised For Stopping 'Active Shooter Situation' At Airport

A San Antonio Park Police officer is being credited with stopping a potential tragedy when he took down a shooter at the San Antonio International Airport on Thursday.

“The officer saved many lives. What we had there was the start of an active shooter situation. ... We are very lucky today," Police Chief William McManus said.

The incident started around 2:30 p.m. when a man was reportedly driving the wrong way on the road near the airport's lower terminal, News 4 SA reported.

The man got out of his vehicle and started "indiscriminately" shooting.

The park police officer returned fire and hit the man. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The airport immediately went on lockdown when the shooting started. No one inside the airport was shot, but someone sprained their ankle after the gunfire sparked a panic in the terminal.