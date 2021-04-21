Man Climbs Railings Outside Hotel Rooms Up To 18th Floor In Seattle

Seattle Police said a shirtless man was making a dangerous outdoor climb between hotel rooms at least 15 floors above ground, according to KOMO.

The incident happened at the downtown Warwick Hotel on 401 Lenora Street. Hotel guests were calling security Sunday around 10 p.m., reporting that they saw a man climbing railings between rooms.

Officers said the man, who was described the man as being "in crisis," worked his way down to nearly street level. When police started making orders for the man to come down, he reportedly went back up to the 15th floor. Reporters said he eventually entered an open room, where he was met by officers.

"Officers said the barefoot, shirtless man told them he was trying to get to the hotel’s roof to decontaminate the water that was flowing into rooms and poisoning the occupants," KOMO wrote. Police learned the man was wanted by U.S. Marshals in connection with sex offenses, as well.

He was expected to be booked into the King County Jail pending a mental evaluation.

Photo: Getty Images